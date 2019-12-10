Armenian ex-president's nephew to be extradited from Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech law-enforcement authorities will soon extradite Narek Sargsyan to Armenia, Gor Abrahamyan, a press officer for Armenia's Prosecutor-General, said in a Facebook post, Arka reports.

Narek Sargsyan is the fugitive nephew of former president Serzh Sargsyan. who was detained in the Czech capital in December, 2018.



"Given the wide interest of the public in this issue, we inform that the competent authorities of the Czech Republic decided to satisfy the request of Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office to extradite Narek Sargsyan for prosecution," Abrahamyan noted.



He said the Prosecutor General’s Office asked the Police to organize Narek Sargsyan's extradition to Armenia.



Narek Sargsyan is wanted in Armenia on various criminal charges. He was detained in Prague with the assistance of Interpol. According to the police, he introduced himself by the name of Franklin Gonzales and produced a fake Guatemalan passport. In Armenia, Narek Sargsyan is accused of kidnapping, illegal drug and weapon possession.

