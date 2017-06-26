Armenian man arrested on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son in US

The father of a 5-year-old Pasadena boy missing since April was arrested on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles Times reported.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was taken into custody in Las Vegas, news.am reports. The arrest comes after an extensive search for the boy. Officials have not said whether they found the boy’s remains or what evidence led to the arrest.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr.was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

