Armenian military aggression leaves one more Azerbaijani civilian dead

Armenia’s military-political leadership continues terrorist actions against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, flagrantly violating the norms and principles of international law.

The armed forces of aggressor Armenia, using heavy artillery, opened fire at demilitarized zones, settlements and civilians in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Wednesday.

Zarifa Aliyeva (born in 1945), an inhabitant of Khindiristan village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district died after the Armenian-fired shell hit her house.

Azerbaijan is taking all necessary investigative measures.

