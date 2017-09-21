Armenian MPs are on a visit to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian Parliament Armen Ashotyan and MP Manet Tandilyan arrived in Baku.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to APA that the due information was published on Facebook page of the Armenian parliament.

It should be noted that the conference titled "The Role of Parliaments in Promoting Gender Equality and Women's Health in the Framework of 3 and 5 Sustainable Development Goals in the Eastern Partnership Countries" will be held in Baku on September 22 within the framework of the Euronest PA.



The organizers of the event are Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, the Euronest PA Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society, the UN Baku Office and the European Parliamentary Forum on Population and Development.

The forum will be attended by deputies of the European Parliament and the member countries of the Euronest PA, representatives of the UN, the Interparliamentary Union of the European Parliament on Population and Development, as well as international experts.

News.Az

