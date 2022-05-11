Armenian opposition holds motorcade rally in protest against PM Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition forces in Armenia on Wednesday started a motorcade rally in the capital city Yerevan in protest against the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The marches started in four directions from the outskirts of the city to the center.

Demonstrators marched at low speeds, obstructing traffic and chanting anti-government slogans.

More than 60 protesters were detained by Armenian law enforcement forces during the protests on Tuesday.

Protests against the Armenian authorities' policy have been going on in Armenia since mid-April, and in early May they became widespread. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

