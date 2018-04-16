Armenian opposition leader: We will block parliament in 4-5 directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

We are going to block the building of the National Assembly in four-five directions at 8:15 on Tuesday, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during a rally in downtown Yerevan.

Pashinyan, who is leading the opposition rally in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, said hundreds of people commend their actions.

He once again urged to block the streets in Yerevan not to let the parliament hold a session on Tuesday during which a PM has to be elected. He urged his supporters to block all the streets leading to the building of the National Assembly.

