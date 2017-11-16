Armenian oppositionist reportedly beaten in jail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gevorg Safaryan, a member of New Armenia and Founding Parliament anti-government movements who was convicted by a Yerevan district court of violence against a representative of authorities and sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment earlier this year, was severely beaten by his cellmates on November 15, the Helsinki Citizens Assembly Vanadzor office (HCAV) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to epress.am, Safaryan was arrested on January 1, 2016, and subsequently charged with assaulting police officer Gegham Khachatryan, after several dozen members of Founding Parliament and New Armenia opposition movements scuffled with police as they tried to celebrate the New Year on Yerevan’s Freedom Square.

“HCAV strongly condemns the violent attack against Sargsyan and states that the authorities of Armenia bear the entire responsibility for any damage to his health or life,” the human rights organization’s statement reads.

