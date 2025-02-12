Armenian parliament adopts bill to initiate EU accession process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian parliament has passed the first reading of a bill aimed at beginning the country's accession process to the European Union.

The bill passed with 63 votes in favor and 7 against, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The opposition Hayastan faction did not participate in the voting, while the other opposition faction, Pativ Unem, voted against.

The ruling Civil Contract faction leader Hayk Konjoryan earlier said they will vote in favor of the bill.

The bill was initiated by several civic organizations through a petition which garnered enough votes to be considered as a bill. It calls on the Armenian authorities to launch the process of EU accession.

The bill was previously endorsed by the Cabinet.

News.Az