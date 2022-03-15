Armenian PM, EU’s special rep. discuss regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday met with EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The parties discussed the situation in Karabakh, the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation and unblocking of regional transport and communications lines.

Pashinyan and Klaar also exchanged views on steps being taken towards the normalization of Yerevan-Ankara ties.

News.Az