Armenian PM thanks Azerbaijan for unblocking cargo transit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to unblock cargo transit to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, describing the move as one of the first major achievements in the process of establishing peace and stability in the region.

“I express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the decision to unblock the transit of cargo to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as for creating the conditions for the launch of bilateral trade,” Pashinyan said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He added that the favorable and constructive changes currently taking place are creating new opportunities for all countries across the wider region, contributing to stronger economic resilience and the expansion of regional communications.

