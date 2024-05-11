Armenian police detain armed revanchists in Echmiadzin ahead of PM's visit
Armenian police have detained six people in Echmiadzin on suspicion of carrying weapons and ammunition.Armenian media reported earlier that this morning law enforcers detained participants in a protest by revanchists who had gathered near one of the local schools to "meet" Pashinyan. It is known that the Armenian prime minister plans to visit School No. 7 in the coming hours, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
The protest was announced in advance, and according to some reports, there are many "black berets" (special police unit - ed.) in the school yard.
The detentions have been confirmed by the law enforcement agencies.