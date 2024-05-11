Armenian police detain armed revanchists in Echmiadzin ahead of PM's visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police have detained six people in Echmiadzin on suspicion of carrying weapons and ammunition.

Armenian media reported earlier that this morning law enforcers detained participants in a protest by revanchists who had gathered near one of the local schools to "meet" Pashinyan. It is known that the Armenian prime minister plans to visit School No. 7 in the coming hours, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.The protest was announced in advance, and according to some reports, there are many "black berets" (special police unit - ed.) in the school yard.The detentions have been confirmed by the law enforcement agencies.

News.Az