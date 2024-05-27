Armenian police detain nearly 200 protesters in Yerevan - VIDEO/UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police detained some 196 protesters supporting the "Tavush in the Name of Motherland" movement in Yerevan on Monday, according to police press service, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The ongoing political turmoil in Armenia was followed by the agreement with Azerbaijan to a border demarcation that involves Armenia returning four villages, to their true owner, Azerbaijan. This move has angered many Armenians, particularly those who feel the government gave up territory without proper guarantees.The protests also represent a broader dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Some Armenians believe his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan has been weak, and they are demanding his resignation.The "Tavush in the Name of Motherland" movement specifically focuses on the Tavush region, where some residents fear the border changes will restrict access to their land and leave them vulnerable.***Armenian police detained 67 protesters for attempting to block main roads and streets in Yerevan on Monday, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.On Monday morning, supporters of the Tavush for the Motherland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, began actions of civil disobedience in the capital and regions of Armenia, blocking interstate highways, interregional roads and streets in Yerevan. After some time, the police began to detain protesters in the Armenian capital.The protesters stand against the process of delimiting the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who led the procession from Tavush to Yerevan, called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

News.Az