Armenian protesters try to storm government building

Protesters demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attempted to storm a government building Thursday.

The demonstrators tried the enter the building while a Cabinet meeting was being held.

Police intervened, with clashes breaking out between the two sides, and more than 40 people were arrested.

On Saturday, opposition parties in Armenia gave Pashinyan until Dec. 8 to resign, warning him of civil disobedience across the country if he failed to do so.

