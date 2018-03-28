Armenian separatism in Georgia supported in US Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the hearings in the US Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs, Congressman Brad Sherman called on the USAID leaders to help the unrecognized "NKR" and Samtskhe-Javakheti.

Thus, the American politician placed in a single row the Karabakh separatists, who control part of the territory of Azerbaijan, and the population of the Georgian province of Javakheti, haqqin.az reports.

The head of the"Multinational Georgia" initiative Arnold Stepanyan in an interview with Yerevan's "First Information" website has already stated that "Armenians in Samtskhe-Javakheti constitute nearly 45%. Along with Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki, there are four more regions. That is, in general there are six regions, in two of which Armenians constitute the majority, about a half in Akhantsikh and a minority in all others. As for Samtskhe-Javakheti, there are not only these two regions, there are six districts."

But the most remarkable is that an Armenian figure - a citizen of Georgia, although he noted that this is just an appeal, and not a decision of the Congress, further stated that "it will be much more interesting to discuss the decision, and not the appeal, if, of course, this decision is taken." In other words, he would welcome such a decision.

It is known that for many years the situation in Javakheti and in the Armenian populated areas of Georgia is rather tense. It is worth recalling at least the recent disturbances in which the Armenian population opposed the restoration work in the church in the village of Kumurdo, stating that the church is Armenian.

What is happening now?

In a conversation with haqqin.az, famous Georgian political scientist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze noted that the United States is a country where lobbying is widely developed. "Lobbyism is a kind of a shield for corruption. There are many examples of substitution of concepts. If we say something - it's a propaganda, and there it is called PR," he said.

Returning to the question, Gulbaat Rtskhiladze stated that there are certain circles in the United States that support one of the parties to the conflict and are making money on this: "In addition, there are also the votes that the Armenian community of the United States brings to the elections."

"The fact that Samtskhe-Javakheti was placed on a par with the 'NKR' is something new. Although it is not a secret that there are forces in the US and Russia that emphasize the peculiarity of Javakhk (the Armenian name of the Georgian region - ed.), they say that it is a "random Georgian territory" that has nothing in common with Georgia. Now they (the Armenian population of Javakheti - ed.) have to behave normally, quietly. But the separatist sentiments can become more active in the future," Gulbaat Rtskhiladze said.

At the same time, the Georgian expert hopes that this initiative of Congressman Brad Sherman will not have a continuation. "The US has its own interests in Azerbaijan, in Georgia. In addition, such ideas voiced in the Congress can seriously damage Armenia itself. Yerevan will set against itself not only Azerbaijanis but also Georgians," the Georgian expert said.

