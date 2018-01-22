Armenian service of Radio Liberty spreading fake news

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 21, Azatutyun.am posted Hegine Buniatyan's information headlined 'Baku supports Ankara's fight against Syrian Kurds'.

Armenian service of Radio Liberty also joined the campaign of disseminating false information about Azerbaijan initiated by Armenian media and users of social networks, according to Irevanaz.com.

The same statement repeats in the text: 'Baku supports Ankara's military actions against Kurds in Syria, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said today.'

It has to be noted that the spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Hikmat Hajiyev never used the word combination 'against Kurds' while commenting on Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syrian Afrin. It means that the author of the information Hegine Buniatyan deliberately attributed to Hikmat Hajiyev the words that he never pronounced.

It also means that Azatutyun.am purposefully chose the way of misinforming its readers and listeners and tried to hook a fish in troubled waters. We certainly understand that any successes of Azerbaijan and Turkey in fighting against terrorism are and will be perceived inadequetly in Armenia. There is nothing to be done about it since this is a disease. And when we state that Armenian history is built on legends and fables, we base on facts and expose their falsifications. And Hegine Buniatyan's information on Azatutyun.am is a bright example of it.

