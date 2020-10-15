Armenian side continues to spread provocative and false information - Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The report that the Qirmizi Bazar settlement occupied by Armenia was allegedly fired by the Azerbaijani Army with the Smerch YARS and injured the civilian population is baseless and false, News.Az informs citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"We reiterate that the Azerbaijani Army, which fully abides by the humanitarian ceasefire, reserves the right to fire on legitimate military facilities only in order to silence the other side, if necessary," the Ministry said.

