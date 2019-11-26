Yandex metrika counter

Armenian soldier found hanged, investigation is under way

Armenian soldier found hanged, investigation is under way

A conscript serviceman Vahan Musheghyan, 19, who had been called up for military service from Syunik province, was found hanged from a tree in the Dilijan Education Center's territory on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., the press office of the Armenian defense ministry reports.

A criminal case is opened on the penal code 110th article's count - incitement to suicide - and an investigation was launched into the incident.

News.Az


