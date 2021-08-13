Armenian troops continue firing at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 13, starting from 16:25 to 20:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Ashaghi Zaghali and Zarkend settlements of the Basarkechar region as well as Goysu settlement of the Chambarak region using small arms periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istisu and Ashaghi Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region, Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry noted.

News.Az