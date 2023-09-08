Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 8, starting from 13:35 to 13:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Garakilsa region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, at about 14:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, said the ministry.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry added.

News.Az