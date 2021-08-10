Armenian troops shell positions of Azerbaijani Army in direction of Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 10, in the daytime, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

