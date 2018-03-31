Armenians violate ceasefire 101 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 101 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim and Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az