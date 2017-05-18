Armenians violate ceasefire 115 times a day using large-caliber machine guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 120 millimeter mortars (32 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi, Munjuglu, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region, in Garavalilar village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, Sarijalı, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az