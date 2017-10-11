Armenians violate ceasefire 116 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Hajialili, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

