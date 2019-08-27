Armenia's ex-chairman of State Revenue Committee arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian National Security Service arrested former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan and other former officials of the SRC Karen Khachatryan.

The NSS was carrying out search activities in the territories belonging to Gagik Khachatryan and Karen Khachatryan after completion of which the two were taken to the NSS investigative department and arrested.

They are charged for abuse of power which resulted in grave consequences and in a big amount of embezzlement.

News.Az

