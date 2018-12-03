Armenia's ex-minister of nature protection accused of taking $14 million bribe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's parliament deputy Aram Harutyunyan, in his capacity as Minister of Nature Protection in 2008, received a $14 million bribe in order to issue special licenses for the study and operation of ten non-ferrous metal ores in Syunik, Gegharkunik, Lori, and Kotayk Provinces, Vestnik Kavkaza reported citing Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Subsequently, Harutyunyan committed money laundering by way of making remittances to bank accounts that were opened in other people’s names in another country.

Under this criminal case, criminal charges have been brought against two people, and on the count of aiding an official in taking a large bribe. An order for their arrest has been issued, and a search for them has been declared, News.am reported.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has submitted a petition to the NA to give its consent for launching a criminal prosecution against NA deputy Aram Harutyunyan, and for remanding him in custody.

