Armenia's ex-prosecutor general put on wanted list

Armenia's ex-prosecutor general Gevorg Kostanyan was put on the wanted list as a defendant in a criminal case, Marina Ohanjanyan, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigation Service (SIS), told Novosti Armenia news agency.

She said Kostanyan had been summoned to appear before the body investigating the death of ten people in 2008 March 1-2 post-election violence within 48 hours to be formally charged, but Kostanyan ignored the summon, which had been issued in accordance with part 1 of Article 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



According to her, the investigator has already filed a petition with the court asking it to allow the arrest of Kostanyan as a preventive measure.



Earlier, the head of the SIS Sasun Khachatryan said sanctions may be imposed on the ex-prosecutor general in case of his failure to appear before the investigation body. He refused to say what Kostanyan was accused of, saying the details of the charge will be published after the 48-hour deadline. Before that, Khachatryan stated that Kostanyan had promised in November to appear before the investigative body.



According to the indictment, Kostanyan, who had served at that time as an adviser to then-president Serzh Sargsyan, and Gevork Mheryan, an aide to Sargsyan, had entered into a preliminary conspiracy having exceeded their official powers in order to conceal the instruments, means, and consequences of particularly serious crime.



The March 1-2, 2008 case dates back to late February and early March 2008 following the disputed presidential election, when then prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was declared the winner, angering the opposition, led by the first Armenian president Levon Ter-Petrosyan and setting off 10 days of nonstop protests that led to a crackdown on March 1, in which 10 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

