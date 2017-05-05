Armenia's provocation plan timely elicited in Tartar direction - Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the operative measures, reliable information was received on the plans of the intelligence service of the armed forces and special services of Armenia to carry out large-scale provocative activities against our military units and settlements located in the direction of the Terter region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement on May 5.

As a result of effective and preventive measures, enemy’s plan was timely elicited, APA reports.

The Ministry of Defense states that the operational situation along the frontline and the situation as a whole is under constant review. At the same time, we warn that further such activities of the enemy will be resolutely suppressed.

The retaliatory measures will be ruthless and the criminal military and political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the major losses that the enemy will suffer.

