Armenia's reports on alleged shelling of Khankandi by Azerbaijan are false: MoD

Armenian media reports on the alleged shelling of Khankandi district by the Azerbaijani Army with rockets and alleged material damage to the civilian population are false and aimed at aggravating the situation, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army’s units only shell the firing points of the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az