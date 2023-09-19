Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani army’s positions in past few months escalated tension: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Systematic shelling of the Azerbaijan Army positions by the formations of Armenian armed forces using weapons of various calibers, continued planting of mines in the Azerbaijani territories, enhancement of engineering support for battle positions, as well as an increase in the number of trenches and shelters in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the past few months have further escalated the tensions,” Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a media briefing of the Ministry.

“We have also registered fortification of battle positions with military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery weapons, and other firepower, bringing units to a high level of combat readiness, creation of additional mobilization units, expansion of reconnaissance activities against units of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as penetration in our positions in depth to carry our reconnaissance-subversion acts by re-planting mines across already demined areas and the roads used for civilian purposes,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az