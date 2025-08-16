Yandex metrika counter

Arne Slot: “I would have been looking for Diogo Jota”

Arne Slot: “I would have been looking for Diogo Jota”
Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted Saturday’s 2-2 draw was the kind of moment made for Diogo Jota, but the Portugal forward could not be called upon for tragic reasons.

“Normally, when it is 2-2, you know which player I would have been looking for, and it is Diogo Jota,” Slot said after the match. “But I couldn’t bring him on for terrible reasons,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jota, who produced countless decisive goals in Liverpool red, has left a lasting impact on the club. His absence, Slot suggested, was felt deeply in a game that demanded his trademark instinct and resilience.


