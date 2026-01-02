Arsenal make £70m bid for Real Madrid star Arda Guler

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal have reportedly offered €80 million (£70 million) to Real Madrid for Turkiye international Arda Guler in a potential “stratospheric” transfer move. The 21-year-old midfielder is seen as a key target to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield and attacking options.

Despite already having a deep squad—boosted with £250 million in summer signings including Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Zubimendi—Arsenal are exploring options amid recent injury challenges. Manager Mikel Arteta said Friday: “We are open to every option… let’s see what happens over the next few weeks,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports suggest Arsenal’s strategy could involve a loan with an obligation to buy to convince Real Madrid to sell. However, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly reluctant to let Guler go, viewing him as a central part of the team’s future rotation.

