Sandro Tonali extends Newcastle contract until 2029

Newcastle United have secured Sandro Tonali’s future, extending his contract until 2029 with an option for an additional year.

The deal was reportedly agreed in secret during Tonali’s 10-month ban for illegal betting, protecting the club financially while he was unavailable, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Originally signed from AC Milan in July 2023, Tonali’s previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2028. The Italy international now has three and a half years left on his deal, with the potential to extend for one more year.

Since returning from his ban, Tonali played 45 times across all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He has made a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign, starting all eight of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far.

