Artillery shell found in center of Beylagan city
The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has notified the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) of the existence of a piece of unexploded ordnance in the water channel in the Beylagan city.
ANAMA told APA that it sent a special mobile operational team to that area.
The team inspected the section of the water channel in the 5th block in that area. As a result, a 100-mm artillery shell (OF-412) was discovered and transported to be safely demined.
The operation was funded by the UK government.
News.Az