Yandex metrika counter

Artillery shell found in center of Beylagan city

  • Politics
  • Share
Artillery shell found in center of Beylagan city

The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has notified the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) of the existence of a piece of unexploded ordnance in the water channel in the Beylagan city.

ANAMA told APA that it sent a special mobile operational team to that area.
 
The team inspected the section of the water channel in the 5th block in that area. As a result, a 100-mm artillery shell (OF-412) was discovered and transported to be safely demined.
 
The operation was funded by the UK government.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      