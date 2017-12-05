Artillery shell found in center of Beylagan city

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has notified the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) of the existence of a piece of unexploded ordnance in the water channel in the Beylagan city.

ANAMA told APA that it sent a special mobile operational team to that area.



The team inspected the section of the water channel in the 5th block in that area. As a result, a 100-mm artillery shell (OF-412) was discovered and transported to be safely demined.



The operation was funded by the UK government.

