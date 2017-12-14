ASAN service centers to be built in several regions

ASAN heyat regional complex is to be commissioned in Mingechevir in early 2018.

"Construction of ASAN Service regional centers will start in Shaki, Imishli, Agjabadi, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Kurdamir and Jalilabad in 2018."

The agency noted that currently there are 11 ASAN Service centers.

Of them 5 are in Baku and the rest in Sumgayit, Ganja, Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala and Masalli. The official opening of the ASAN heyat complex was held in Guba on December 7. It will start serving the citizes in the coming days.

