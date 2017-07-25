Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Businessmen from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan plan to discuss the development of cooperation during a forum to be held in Ashgabat until late 2017.

The trilateral business forum is planned to be organized on the eve of a meeting of the three countries’ leaders, a diplomatic source told Trend July 25.

The main goal of the business forum is to strengthen the trade and economic cooperation, to expand investment-making and trade, and to support cooperation in such fields as energy, transportation, ICT, industry, agriculture, tourism and others.

The agreement to hold the business forum was achieved during a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan in Baku on July 19.

The agenda of the three foreign ministers’ meeting included the development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, transportation and humanitarian spheres, and implementation of regional projects.

News.Az

