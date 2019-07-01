Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of July 1, 2019, capital assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund have reached AZN 100,742,334.19.

According to the Defense Ministry, capital assets of the Fund made 213,577.88 in US dollars, while the euro account made 16, 936.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established under the order issued by the President of Azerbaijan on August 17, 2002.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund is formed on the basis of voluntary donations of individuals and legal entities and at the expense of the other donations not prohibited by the laws of Azerbaijan.

