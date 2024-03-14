Assistant to Azerbaijani President: We spare no effort in establishing peace in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Since the 1990s, the South Caucasus region was in fragmented state, we have witnessed the ignition of several conflicts in the post-Soviet space,” Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during the panel on “Fixing the Fractured World” held within the framework of the 11th Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan liberated the occupied territories, restored stability in the South Caucasus: “Everyone is already witnessing the rapprochement of relations with Armenia. We spare no effort in establishing peace in the region. Everyone calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty. We also seek to encourage peace and greater cooperation. We would also like the experience in the South Caucasus to spread to other regions.”

News.Az