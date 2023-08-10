Assistant to President Hikmet Hajiyev slams Ocampo's biased anti-Azerbaijani report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has exposed an anti-Azerbaijani report, prepared by its author - a lawyer named Luis Ocampo, News.az reports.

In an interview with Associated Press (AP), Hajiyev stated that the document of the former ICC’s first prosecutor "contains unsubstantiated allegations and accusations".

"It is biased and distorts the real situation on the ground and represents serious factual, legal and substantive errors," Hikmet Hajiyev told AP.

Earlier, MediaPart, an independent French investigative online newspaper, has revealed the illegal activities Ocampo was engaged in, while being an ICC prosecutor.

"Luis Moreno Ocampo managed companies based in some of the most notorious tax havens in the world while serving as chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, documents obtained by Mediapart and analyzed by the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) reveal. When challenged about his offshore financial activities the former star prosecutor said that his salary at the ICC "was not enough".

On August 15th, 2012, just two months after Luis Moreno Ocampo left his position as chief prosecutor at the ICC in The Hague, the sum of 50,000 dollars landed in his account at the Abn Amro bank in Holland," the article said.

News.Az