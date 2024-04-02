Yandex metrika counter

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan elects new president

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan elects new president

Rovshan Najaf has been elected as the president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), News.Az reports. 

President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi football club Rovhsan Najafov replaced Rovnag Abdullayev in this post.


