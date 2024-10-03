Aston Villa upset Bayern Munich, Real Madrid fall to Lille in Champions League showdown

Aston Villa upset Bayern Munich, Real Madrid fall to Lille in Champions League showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lille secured a narrow victory against Real Madrid on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

Jonathan David scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, stunning the Spanish giants at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, News.Az reports.Currently, Real Madrid sits in 17th place with three points, while Lille is in 18th, also with three points.In other matches, Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park, with Jhon Duran scoring the lone goal in the 79th minute.At Lisbon's Estadio do SL Benfica, Benfica delivered a dominant 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Kerem Akturkoglu opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by Angel Di Maria doubling the lead. Alexander Bah made it three in the 75th minute, and Orkun Kokcu sealed the win with a penalty in the 84th minute.After two matches in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund leads the group on goal difference with six points, followed closely by Brest, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Juventus.Shakhtar Donetsk - Atalanta: 0-3Girona - Feyenoord: 2-3Liverpool - Bologna: 2-0Leipzig - Juventus: 2-3Benfica - Atletico Madrid : 4-0Dinamo Zagreb - Monaco : 2-2Lille - Real Madrid : 1-0Aston Villa - Bayern Munich : 1-0Sturm Graz - Club Brugge: 0-1

News.Az