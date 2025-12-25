At least 10 killed in Karnataka bus–tanker crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a fuel tanker rammed into a private bus in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48 when a fuel tanker reportedly lost control, jumped the central divider and collided with a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to the coastal town of Gokarna, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr B R Ravikante Gowda said preliminary investigations indicated that eight bus passengers and the tanker driver were killed in the crash.

“A private bus was going to Gokarna when a fuel tanker jumped the divider and rammed into it. As per preliminary information, eight people on the bus have died. A few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have lost their lives,” Gowda told reporters.

According to police, there were 32 people on board the bus, including the driver and conductor. Several passengers sustained injuries, with one person suffering burns over about 20 percent of their body and being referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for specialised treatment.

A school bus carrying 48 students, which was travelling parallel to the private bus, also collided with the burnt vehicle. However, authorities said none of the children were injured.

“The school bus driver witnessed the entire incident and is assisting us with the investigation. We are recording his statement,” the IGP said.

The tanker was reportedly travelling from Hiriyur towards Bengaluru when it crossed the divider. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rescue and relief operations continued as authorities worked to clear the site and gather further details about the cause of the accident.

News.Az