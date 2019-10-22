At least 3 dead in mining accident in northern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people were killed and several more injured on Tuesday in an accident at a mine in Russia's Far North, the mine's owner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) said in a statement, reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

The Russian company said that the circumstances of the accident at the Taimyrsky nickel and copper mine located on the Taimyr Peninsula are being examined, without providing more details.

"The circumstances of what happened are being clarified. Emergency and rescue services are working on the site," it said.

Nornickel is conducting an internal investigation into the accident and will provide new information as it becomes available, said the statement.

News.Az

