At least 3 killed, several injured in fire at Iranian petrochemical complex - VIDEO

At least three people were killed and ten others injured in a major fire on Wednesday at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran.

Hassan Mousavi, the head of prehospital care emergency services of Bushehr Province, reports that a fire at a methanol storage tank in the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bandar Dayyer in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 10 others, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Mousavi informed that this incident occurred at around 11 a.m. local time.

The official also said that the number of casualties may rise due to the severity of the fire.

According to Mousavi, the injured have been transferred to hospital.

News.Az