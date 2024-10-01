At least six killed in two terror attacks in southeastern Iran - UPDATED

At least six killed in two terror attacks in southeastern Iran - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people, including five military personnel, have died following two separate terrorist attacks in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

In #Iran, as a result of an armed #attacks by unknown persons, the commander of the #IRGC of the city of Bent Parviz Kadkhodaei was killed, - #Iranians media pic.twitter.com/ufwyrdBqTM — News.Az (@news_az) October 1, 2024

The first incident took place on Tuesday during a ceremony at a school in Bent, where terrorists opened fire on attendees, resulting in four fatalities and two injuries, as reported by Iranian media through the governor of Nikshahr city, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Among the victims were Yousef Shirani, the chairman of the Bent city council, and Parviz Kadkhodaei, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Bent. Two draftee soldiers serving in the IRGC, identified as Javad Sadati and Mojib Baluchi, were also killed in this brutal attack.In a separate incident in Khash, also within Sistan and Balouchestan, armed assailants attacked a police vehicle, leading to the deaths of two servicemen.Sistan and Balouchestan, located in southeastern Iran, shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline along the Sea of Oman.A terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province on Tuesday claimed the lives of several individuals.The incident occurred during a charity event at a school in the Bent District of Nik Shahr County, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.The governor of Nik Shahr said that two people were injured in the terrorist attack. One of the injured is in critical health condition, according to the initial reports.The attack also left at least four people dead.

News.Az