Aumovio gets China export exemption amid Nexperia supply dispute

German auto supplier Aumovio (AMV0n.DE) has received an exemption from China allowing it to resume chip exports, easing pressure on its supply chains amid the ongoing dispute involving Nexperia, CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt said on Friday.

“We applied for and received an exemption from the export restrictions — verbally the day before yesterday, and yesterday in writing,” Hirschheydt told reporters after the company released its third-quarter results, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The CEO said precautionary furlough measures prepared earlier are now unlikely to be needed.

Aumovio, which was spun off from Continental in September, had been among several firms affected by China’s export curbs tied to semiconductor tensions with Europe.

