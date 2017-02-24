Aurelia Grigoriu awarded “Friend of Azerbaijan” Order
President of Public Chamber of Moldova, head of the Moldova branch of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre Aurelia Grigoriu has been awarded “Friend of Az
Editor-in-chief of the magazine Emil Nasirli handed the order to Grigoriu at a round table in Baku, AzerTag reports.
He praised Grigoriu`s outstanding role in increasing the international community`s awareness of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia`s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.
Grigoriu described Khojaly genocide as a pain of the entire world and crime against humanity.
News.Az