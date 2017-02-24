Aurelia Grigoriu awarded “Friend of Azerbaijan” Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Public Chamber of Moldova, head of the Moldova branch of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre Aurelia Grigoriu has been awarded “Friend of Az

Editor-in-chief of the magazine Emil Nasirli handed the order to Grigoriu at a round table in Baku, AzerTag reports.

He praised Grigoriu`s outstanding role in increasing the international community`s awareness of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia`s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.

Grigoriu described Khojaly genocide as a pain of the entire world and crime against humanity.

News.Az

