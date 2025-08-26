Australia expels Iranian ambassador over antisemitic attacks in Sydney, Melbourne

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will expel Iran’s ambassador after accusing Tehran of directing antisemitic attacks on Jewish sites in Sydney and Melbourne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incidents “extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation.” No one was injured in the attacks, which took place last year, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) chief Mike Burgess said intelligence showed Iran was behind the October 20 attack on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the December 6 attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. He warned that Iran was “likely” responsible for planning further attacks on Jewish targets in the country.

Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three other Iranian officials have been given seven days to leave Australia. Iran has not yet responded to the allegations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted this was the first time since World War Two that Australia had expelled an ambassador. She said operations at Australia’s embassy in Tehran had been suspended for staff safety, while urging Australians in Iran to leave the country if it is safe to do so.

Albanese also confirmed that his government would designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

