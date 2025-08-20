Australia’s Albanese downplays Netanyahu’s criticism as relations strain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday he would continue to engage “diplomatically” with foreign leaders after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a personal attack over Canberra’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

“I don’t take these things personally. I engage with people diplomatically. He has had similar things to say about other leaders,” Albanese told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Relations between the two countries have worsened since Australia announced plans to conditionally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September. Netanyahu responded on social media, calling Albanese “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.”

Albanese said he had informed Netanyahu of the decision in advance. “I gave Prime Minister Netanyahu a clear indication of my view and Australia’s view going forward, and I gave him the opportunity to outline what political solution there was,” he said.

This week, Israel revoked visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority after Canberra canceled the visa of an Israeli lawmaker over remarks deemed inflammatory.

Israel is under growing international pressure over its military campaign in Gaza, launched nearly two years ago after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage in southern Israel. The offensive has since displaced most of Gaza’s population and killed thousands of civilians.

News.Az