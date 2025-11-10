Australia forms Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Parliament of Australia has officially established an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan, marking a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

The decision was announced on November 8 — Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, News.Az reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Australia, the group is co-chaired by Hon. Mike Freelander (Labor), Chair of the Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Disability, and Hon. Rick Wilson (Liberal), Deputy Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Trade and Investment. Its purpose is to promote closer cooperation between the two nations.

The group also includes several prominent Australian lawmakers, among them Senate President Hon. Sue Lines, House Speaker Hon. Milton Dick, and other distinguished members of parliament.

News.Az