Australia post 182-6 against Ireland after Marsh injury blow

A depleted Australia side, shaken by the injury to captain Mitchell Marsh, battled to 182-6 against Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday.

With Marsh sidelined, Travis Head stepped in as captain and chose to bat after winning the toss, but managed just six runs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Josh Inglis was promoted to open in Marsh’s absence and struck a brisk 37 off 17 balls. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 45, while Matt Renshaw added 37 to steady the innings.

For Ireland, fast bowler Mark Adair was the standout performer, claiming 2-44 from his four overs.

Earlier in the day, Marsh was ruled out after suffering a blow to the groin during training. Cricket Australia confirmed he sustained internal testicular bleeding and will require rest and rehabilitation.

“Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week,” the governing body said in a statement.

“He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement. Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice.”

Steve Smith is set to travel to Sri Lanka as standby should Marsh be unable to feature further in the tournament.

The setback adds to Australia’s injury concerns, with frontline pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood already ruled out.

Smith, considered one of Australia’s strongest players against spin, had been controversially omitted from the original squad despite impressive form as an opening batsman in this year’s Big Bash League.

News.Az